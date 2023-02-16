A wanted man has been taken into custody after riding through a shopping plaza

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted man has been taken into custody after ridding through an East Naples shopping plaza yesterday.

The man was riding his bike when a deputy was driving by. The officer recognized the man identified as John Cary Carter who was wanted on two active felony warrants.

Carter tried to evade capture but was apprehended and taken into custody.

The deputy found a machete and handgun in Carter's backpack, who is forbidden under state law from possessing a firearm.

Through the investigation, officials found the gun was reported stolen from Collier County in 2015.

Carter is now being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm, and resisting arrest.