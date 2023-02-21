A roadside stop in Collier County leads to a breakthrough in a mail theft investigation

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A roadside stop in Collier County led to a breakthrough in a mail theft investigation.

Last year, the Collier County Sheriff's office investigated mail thefts around the area of Platt and Immokalee roads. The investigation found seven incidents of mail theft.

Detectives identified a vehicle and on Monday a deputy found that the vehicle stopped near 13th street southwest and Golden Gate Boulevard. As the deputy approached the gray Jeep Wrangler the driver attempted to flee.

The driver was caught and identified as Juan Carlos Benitez. During the search of the vehicle, deputies found pieces of mail with addresses in Lee, Collier, and Miami-Dade counties, a bag of cocaine, and credit cards belonging to other people.

The investigation revealed the car was part of bigger mail thefts on the east coast of Florida and Collier County.

Benitez was taken to the Collier County jail on multiple felonies including mail theft, possession of cocaine, and possession of personal identification.

Benitez was also charged with possession of meth and smuggling contraband into a jail facility.