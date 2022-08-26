Middle school student's threat on Twitter results in felony arrest in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — On Friday, additional deputies were on campus at Immokalee Middle School, and a student now faces felony charges after deputies said they threatened on Twitter to carry out a shooting at the school.

The student was arrested on Thursday, and taken off campus after posting that threat during the school day.

Since the student is under the age of 18 and has not been convicted of a crime at this moment, we will not be releasing their identity.

Fox 4 was able to locate the student’s Twitter page from the Collier County Sheriff’s arrest report:

Sergeant Jason Velazquez with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said someone saw the tweet and reported it, and that's what led deputies to meet with the student at Immokalee Middle yesterday.

“It was clearly identified that he knew what he was doing, he knew he couldn't do it, and fortunately the system worked,” said Velazquez.

Fox 4 asked Sgt. Velazquez, what his response would be to someone saying it's just a 12-year-old posting a Tweet.

“The problem is, in today's climate and culture, we can't really just take it as blasé. We have to really assess it and then we have to work within the letter of the law,” said Velazquez.

Velazquez said the threat on Twitter brings with it a felony charge.

“It is a strictly defined law as to written threats committing great bodily harm is a second-degree felony,” said Velazquez.

Velazquez told Fox 4 they spoke with the student in front of their mother about the tweet.

The system Velazquez said prompted a person who saw the tweet to report it, right away, adding that recent school shootings across the state and nation seem to be creating an impact.

“After Uvalde and Marjory Stoneman and these tragic events, I think the community awareness has grown,” said Velazquez.