A burn ban has been put in place in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Board of County Commissioners has authorized a burn ban in Collier County.

The ban prohibits open burning, for any outdoor fire or open combustion material that can produce visible emissions.

It also includes vegetative matter resulting from landscaping and yard maintenance operations.

The decision came after a meeting between numerous agencies decided a burning ban should be in effect after certain environmental conditions were met.

The ban will exempt commercial agricultural burning, lawful controlled industrial or commercial environments that are a part of manufacturing, and burning activities regulated by the FFS.

This ban does prohibit the discharge of fireworks, sparklers, and incendiary devices.

In addition, outdoor grills, stoves, cookers, and smokers may be used in the preparation of food if the cooking fire is controlled and attended to.

All outdoor cooking areas shall be free of burnable materials within an area of three feet and beyond.

Violation of the order, if it is found to cause damage, can be up to $15,000.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.