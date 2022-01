NAPLES, Fla. — "The Paradise Coast Trail” for running, biking, or walking could be coming to Naples.

Leaders say they want a safe place for pedestrians on this trail.

The seventy-mile trail will connect Naples to Bonita Springs, Collier Seminole State Park, Ave Maria, and Immokalee.

Developers say they expect more connections and expansion in the future.

There will be a free event to learn more about the trail at Lovely Baker Park on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.