911 calls released from Naples apartment complex shooting

NAPLES, Fla. — The 911 calls after shots were fired early Monday morning at a Naples Apartment complex were released to Fox 4 by the Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

Deputies responded to a report of multiple shots fired at Abaco Bay apartments around 12:30 a.m.

“Someone is shooting at my house," one mother cried to the dispatcher. "I have two small children, please hurry,"

According to a CCSO police report, there were two adults and two young children inside the unit where gunshots were fired—but no one was hurt. The police report also stated that 5 to 20 rounds rung out in the complex.

"Me and my girlfriend heard about what sounded like 20 gunshots," one caller said.

"How many people were shooting, was it one or more," dispatch asked.

"One," another caller responded.

“Was he from the driver seat or the passenger seat," dispatch asked.

“No he got out of the car and walked up to the unit," the caller answered.

Based on descriptions given by witnesses, the suspected vehicle that fled the scene was an older white Ford Expedition.

When deputies attempted a traffic stop with the SUV they said the driver led them on a pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the SUV crashed on Warren Street.

Deputies immediately took two of the suspects into custody. 18-year-old Alexander Jesus Fonseca and 23-year-old Greggory Henderson.

The third suspect was later identified as 31-year-old Shawndell Deandre McCann.

None of the men have been charged with the shooting, but Henderson is the one Deputies said was driving the Ford and he is charged with fleeing and eluding.

Collier County Sheriff's Office

18-year-old Fonseca was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of Narcotic paraphernalia, and using his twin brother's ID.

McCann was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction after deputies said he ran and jumped into a water treatment plant.

All three men have active warrants in Lee County and for those warrants, no bond was set. The judge did set a bond for their new charges.

Fonseca's mom was in court and she said she wanted to be there to make sure her son knows his family is there to support him.

This is developing, please check back for updates.