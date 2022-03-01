Watch
8th panther death of 2022 recorded in Collier County

Connie Bransilver
An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the 15th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 18 total deaths this year.
NAPLES, Fla. — Eight Florida panthers have been killed in Florida in the first two months of the year, according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

All but two deaths, including the most recent, were recorded in Collier County.

The remains of a 1.5-year-old, male Florida panther were collected Monday on SR 82 in Collier County. The suspected cause of death was a vehicle collision.

All eight deaths, according to the state's online tracker, were caused by vehicles.

2021 figures show 27 panther deaths over the whole of the year.

