NAPLES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Units and Marine Unit rescued an 8-foot male manatee with FWC in the Deep Lagoon Preserve.

According to LCSO, the manatee is said to have possibly suffered from being hit by a boat and he was unable to correctly submerge himself.

The FWC took custody of the manatee after rescuing him, yesterday afternoon, and sent him over to the zoo in Tampa to receive treatment.

LCSO