NAPLES, Fla. — The 74th annual Swamp Buggy Parade kicked off today near Coastland Mall.

The parade celebrated the 74th season of swamp buggy racing in Naples.

At 10 a.m., the parade left from Coastland and traveled south down U.S. 41 to 3rd Ave. S., ending at noon.

Tomorrow, January 29, the Winter Classic Swamp Buggy Races at The Florida Sports Park begin.

For more information and to get tickets to tomorrow's event, visit swampbuggy.com.