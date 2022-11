COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a 60-year-old man died after crashing his car into a wooden utility pole today around 5:40 p.m.

The man was traveling south on Yahl Street, north of Seward Avenue, when he lost control of his vehicle. He traveled off the roadway and collided with the pole on the east shoulder of the road.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

FHP is still investigating the crash.