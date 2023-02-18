53rd Annual Everglades Seafood Festival happening all weekend

EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. — The 53rd Annual Everglades Seafood Festival is happening all weekend at the Everglades City Hall, 102 Copeland Ave., Everglades City.

The event began Friday night and continues Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The Everglades Seafood Festival is a family-friendly charity event that benefits the Everglades City community as they recover from Hurricane Ian.

Enjoy live music, cold drink and delicious seafood while you browse craft booths, and the kids enjoy carnival rides.

A minimum $5 per person donation is required for admission. However, admission is free for on all days for residents of Everglades City, Chokoloskee and Copeland, as well as children 17 and under.

For more information, visit the Seafood Festival's Facebook page.