51-year-old man accused of hitting a boy during bowling alley dispute

NAPLES, Fla. — A 51-year-old man is facing charges of cruelty towards a child after allegedly hitting a boy following an argument where 15 people were involved in Collier County.

On August 20th around 7:41 PM, a Deputy was called to a bowling alley on Radio Lane in Collier County in reference to a disturbance.

According to CCSO, while the Deputy was heading to the scene, dispatch advised him that there was an argument involving 15 people that were nearly fighting.

Once the Deputy arrived, he met with the victim who said that he and his friends were playing pool at the bar when an argument between his friends and the people at the booth next to them started.

The 51-year-old man was part of the group arguing with the victim’s friends.

According to CCSO, the man started yelling at the victim because he thought the boy was recording him. The man then reportedly jumped over the booth and hit the victim in the face.

CCSO says that as the victim and his friends were leaving the bar, the man reportedly followed them out screaming at them.

The man told deputies that he started arguing with the victim’s friends because one of the victim’s friends spilled a pitcher of beer and started arguing with him. CCSO reports say that the man said the victim also grabbed his arm and scratched it.

The man was arrested and faces charges of cruelty towards a child.