50+ first responders gain recognition during Phoenix Awards held in Collier County

Posted at 7:44 AM, Jun 22, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — First Responders in Collier County gained some recognition on Wednesday.

50 members of the Collier County Sheriff's Office and personnel from Naples Fire, Immokalee Fire, Marco Island Fire, and Collier County EMS were honored in the Phoenix Awards.

The Phoenix Award is given to people who successfully resuscitated patients in cardiac events.

One of the people who were saved is John Laurice who says first responders actually reported to his house three times to save his life.

