COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 50-acre brush fire is burning in Collier County, east of Golden Gate near the Florida Panther Wildlife Refuge.

Florida Forest Service said the fire is 10% contained, as of 5:25 p.m., 5/18.

Multiple units are on scene. Crews expect to work through the night.

FFS said the fire is being pushed east by the wind current and isn't expected to impact the public.