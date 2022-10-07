5-year-old girl attacked by pack of dogs

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. — Collier County deputies rescued a 5-year-old girl who was attacked by a pack of dogs yesterday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a child had been seriously injured in a dog attack around 7 p.m. Thursday. The caller also advised that the dogs would likely attack the deputies when they arrived.

When deputies arrived at the home on Smith Road, they saw six or seven dogs in the fenced-in yard. The victim was also behind the fence and an adult female was trying to coax the dogs out of the yard.

One deputy told the woman to pick up the child, which she did, and then carried her towards the deputies.

Several of the dogs began circling the woman and child, one tried to nip at the victim. One deputy began shooting the dogs with a pepper ball gun.

A deputy was able to grab the victim and bring her to paramedics waiting nearby. CCSO said the child had extensive injuries to her right leg, stomach and back, among others.

The child was transported to Physicians Regional Medical Center-Collier Boulevard, where she was then flown to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers and later flown to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Collier County Domestic Animal Services also responded to the incident and initiated a report.