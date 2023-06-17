4 arrested in Collier unlicensed contractor operation

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office has made four arrests in "Operation Drop the Hammer," cracking down on unlicensed contractors who did work after Hurricane Ian during a state of emergency.

Four men were arrested as part of the operation. Roberto Reyes-Cardenas, Rolando Mejia and Mark Mullaney, all of Naples, were arrested on June 14. James Russell Davis was found in Immokalee and taken into custody on June 15.

The men were performing skilled work, including major electrical and drywall, which require a contracting license.

CCSO is part of a multi-agency Hurricane Ian Response Team task force aimed at identifying and arresting unlicensed contractors who operated during the state of emergency, which is a third degree felony.