39th annual Torch Run kicks off in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The 39th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics kicks off on Friday.

Members of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Naples Police Department, and Marco Island Police Department join local Special Olympics athletes on the streets of Collier County for their leg of the race.

The 4.8-mile run is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. with remarks by Sheriff Rambosk at the Collier County Law Enforcement Memorial in front of CCSO Headquarters.

Runners will then proceed to the City of Naples Police Department and finish at Publix Super Market in Naples Plaza.

The initiative is taking place all over Florida leading to the Special Olympics games in May in Orlando.