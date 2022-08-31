3 men arrested for dumping boat in Naples canal

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men for illegal dumping Tuesday night in Naples.

“Sometimes this job is all about instinct, and Sgt. David Estes’ instincts were spot on,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “This was an excellent initiative by Sgt. Estes.”

According to CCSO around 6 p.m., a Sgt was driving down Everglades Blvd. when he reportedly saw a Ford truck towing a large old boat at the intersection of 30th Ave. Southeast.

According to the Sgt., he felt something was off after seeing the boat hang out halfway.

The truck reportedly crossed over Everglades Blvd. and continued west on 30th Ave. Southeast. The Sgt. was suspicious the 4 occupants in the car would dump the boat.

CCSO report says the Sgt. parked his car walked down the road and watched with his binoculars, to find his instincts were right.

The Sgt. watched the occupants in the truck dump the boat in the canal where it sank. The truck then fled the scene.

A traffic stop was conducted and the occupants were detained and interviewed by detectives.

Three of the occupants were arrested.

