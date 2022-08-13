3 arrested for kidnapping, assaulting, robbing and humiliating man

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Deputies arrested three people on Friday for their involvement in kidnapping, robbing, beating and humiliating a male victim while recording video of the whole incident.

Back on August 9, the victim reported that he was kidnapped by three Hispanic men and one Hispanic woman near Immokalee while he was walking home. He said they drove him around for 20 to 30 minutes before forcing him out of the car and into a house. They pistol whipped him, cut him with a knife and stole about $3,000 from him.

In addition, the victim said the suspects took his clothes, put a dress on him and forced him to dance while they recorded him on video.

When this was all over, the victim said the suspects put him back in the car and threw him out somewhere near Glades County. They got out and tried to assault him again, but the victim was able to get away and the suspects fled the scene when they saw a car coming their way.

The victim was able to call 911 for assistance. He was taken to Hendry County Regional Hospital with severe facial swelling, but ended up needing to be flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in West Palm Beach for more medical evaluation.

A few days later, the victim picked three suspects out of a photo lineup who were involved in these incidents: Betsy DeJesus, Noah Navarro and Blanca Mejia Medina. All three of these people were arrested.

One of the suspects, Betsy DeJesus, had a romantic history with the victim. According to the incident report, she and the victim dated for about four months and lived together. She said that three weeks ago, the victim left their home and that she hadn’t seen him since. DeJesus also claimed that the victim had stolen money from her.