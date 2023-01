NAPLES, Fla. — Art Fest Naples returns to Fleischmann Park this weekend for its 26th year.

The art festival includes more than 100 artists displaying and selling their work. Pieces range from paintings to photography to blown glass.

The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the entrance to benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Naples’ Meals on Wheels Program