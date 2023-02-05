Watch Now
$26 million raised for underprivileged kids in Collier County

Posted at 4:30 PM, Feb 05, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The annual Naples Winter Wine Festival raised a record number of nearly $26 million for at-risk and underprivileged kids in Collier county.

The festival held an auction with travel prizes, one-of-a-kind wine, and food. All the proceeds from the event go towards 50 nonprofit organizations in the community that works with over 300,000 local children.

During the festival, attendees had the opportunity to meet the kids who are directly benefiting from these non-profits. Using funds raised this year Naples Children Education Foundation will award grants to local organizations to support strategic initiatives for Collier county Children.

Donations will still be made available through February 7 at nwwfonlineauction.com

