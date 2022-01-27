$250,000 grant will go to support homeless teens

NAPLES, Fla. — Youth Haven’s Homeless Transitional Living Program received a grant of $250,000 from The Schoen foundation for the youth who have no homes.

The grant received will also help support Rob’s Group Home which is Youth Haven’s Transitional Living Cottage.

The home provides mentors, food, clothing, therapeutic recreation, hygiene supplies, office supplies, tutoring, assistance with college applications, and transportation so the teens can participate in recreational activities or appointments.

