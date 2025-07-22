22-year-old Naples woman missing; traveled with boyfriend

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples family is searching for their 22-year-old daughter, Kaylei Bernstein, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies says Bernstein was last seen by her family in December 2024.

The sheriff's office says the woman told her family she was going on a three-week trip with her boyfriend, but they haven’t heard from her recently.

CCSO

Investigators said Bernstein continued traveling and kept in touch with her family via text, phone calls and social media.

Kaylei is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds, with long blond hair and green eyes. Authorities believe she may be traveling with her boyfriend, 38-year-old William Canterbury from Fort Myers.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating and is asking anyone who might have information about Kaylei’s whereabouts to get in touch. If you have any tips or leads, please call the CCSO at 239-252-9300.