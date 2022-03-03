2020 attempted kidnapping case closed thanks to DNA evidence

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An attempted kidnapping case from 2020 is now closed, according to Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk.

The incident happened at Naples Park on Nov. 10, 2020. Officials said a female jogger was forced into a van by a man armed with a knife. The woman was able to fight off her attacker and escape.

It was believed the man had attempted to kidnap other women in the same area.

Investigators combed through more than 200 leads before connecting DNA evidence to 36-year-old Aaron Bradley Stein.

Stein's whereabouts were traced to Tennessee. In August 2021, Stein fatally shot himself in the head after being identified as a suspect in a Jefferson County, Tenn. carjacking.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk announced today that a suspect has been identified in the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger in Naples Park in 2020, bringing the investigation to a close.

“I am grateful for the diligent work of our detectives that led to the identification of the suspect,” Sheriff Rambosk said. “I also want to thank the public for providing the Collier County Sheriff’s Office with valuable information during the investigation.”