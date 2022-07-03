$20,000 grant awarded to St. Vincent De Paul to help hunger

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — St. Vincent De Paul in Naples received a $20,000 grant reward from the Collier Community Foundation to provide food security and good nutrition to the people of Collier County.

St. Vincent De Paul is the largest Meals on Wheels facilitator in Collier that gives over 138 meals every day along with 45,000 meals annually to lower-income senior citizens. St. Vincent De Paul further provides financial aid to those in need, life skill classes, and aid to the homeless.

“This grant could not have come at a better moment. We’re so grateful and fortunate to be partners with the Collier Community Foundation during this time of widespread economic strife. To our neighbors receiving food assistance from these funds, this will mean an improvement in their quality of life.” Carl Monticelli, Director of Development for SVdP

The award from the Foundation’s 2022 Food and Hunger Grant is also part of Your Passion and Your Collier campaign that focuses on providing relief in the following areas: mental health, substance abuse, housing and hunger, education and employment, seniors & veterans, environment & accessibility, and crisis & disaster relief.

"We recognize the pandemic and inflation's effect on food insecurity, and that action is needed now," said Eileen Connolly-Keesler, President and CEO of the Collier Community Foundation. "We work with our donors to educate them on the vital needs in the community and applaud their actions to care for those in need. Informed giving provides powerful results."

For more information or to see how you can help, head to the website or call 239–649-5000