2 Naples teens arrested after robbing man at gunpoint

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two Naples teenagers were arrested after police say they robbed a man at gun point.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Zangrilli, 19, and Patrick Cole Ochoa, 18, met up with the victim after contacting him about two pairs of high-end sneakers he was selling.

Around 6 p.m. on July 16, Zangrilli and Cole met the victim in a parking lot on U.S. 41 East.

When the victim showed the shoes to the two teens, Zangrilli pulled out a firearm and aimed it at the victim, demanding he hand over the shoes. Cole was also armed with a firearm.

The stolen sneakers, along with two loaded firearms, were later located in a room where Zangrilli was staying at the Glades Motel, not far from where the robbery occurred.

Zangrilli was arrested on July 19. Cole was arrested the following day, July 20.

Zangrilli also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony violation of probation. He is currently on probation for an armed robbery and kidnapping incident in 2021.