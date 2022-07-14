OCHOPEE, Fla. — On Monday night, a FWC officer and python South Florida Water Management District removal contractor found a Burmese python hatchling.

Immediately after, they searched nearby areas for more hatchlings.

According to FWC, they ended up finding not only 18 hatchlings, but 23 unhatched eggs and a female Burmese python on the nest.

Later on, the removal contractor found another breeding female python - who measured 17 feet and six inches long.

FWC is reminding people about the 2022 Florida Python Challenge - which will take place August 5 through 14.

To get more information and register, go to the Florida Python Challenge website.