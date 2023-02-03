19th annual Cars on 5th Concours revs up in Naples.

NAPLES, Fla. — The 19th annual Cars on 5th Concours is on Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Naples.

The event is on 5th Avenue South in Naples and is organized by the Naples Chapter of the Ferrari Club of America.

Organizers say this is the largest annual one-day event in Naples, Cars on 5th Concours will feature more than 700 cars including more than 150 Ferraris and other exotic, vintage muscle cars and more this year.

A general admission fee of $30 will be charged, per person, for those ages 13 and older at all of the access points to 5th Avenue. A red, Cars on 5th branded general admission wristband must be worn and visible at all times while at the show.

This year’s show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event raises money for St. Matthew’s House for those experiencing homelessness, hunger, addiction, and poverty issues in Southwest Florida.

NAPLES MOTORCAR AUCTION: Friday, February 3, 2023