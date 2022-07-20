17-year-old arrested for DUI in stolen car

NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies arrested a 17-year-old and gave him more than a dozen charges after he led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen car while he was under the influence of drugs.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was driving a white Hyundai SUV when he sped through a four-way stop at the intersection of Shadowlawn Drive and Estey Avenue. When deputies tried to pull the car over, the teen sped away. Deputies pursued him.

It was a brief pursuit that ended with the teen crashing into two other vehicles on Davis Boulevard near U.S. 41 East.

A CCSO drug recognition expert looked over the teen and determined that he was under the influence of cannabis. The teen admitted to using a high-potency marijuana product before driving.

According to deputies, the SUV was reported stolen out of the Countryside community in East Naples last week.

After the pursuit, the car is undriveable with about $5,000 worth of damages.

Deputies said the teen has a long history of felony offenses including robbery, burglary and grand theft auto. He was arrested last October on multiple felonies after leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen Mercedes.

The 17-year-old’s charges include grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, reckless driving, hit and run (leaving the scene of a crash with property damage), DUI, three counts of DUI with property damage and driving without a license.

The 17-year-old turns 18 at the end of July.