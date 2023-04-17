16-year prison sentence for Collier County burglary case

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Zachary Steven Johnson was found guilty and sentenced to 16 years in prison as a Habitual Felony Offender for Burglary of a Dwelling and two counts of Dealing in Stolen Property.

He was sentenced as a prison release re-offender and must serve a minimum of the mandatory 15 years of his sentence.

He was found guilty in February following a Collier County trial.

According to court records a Collier County man was checking on a family member’s home while they were out of state on October 13, 2019. He discovered two televisions missing from the house.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office investigated. A review of the pawn shop database found there had been a transaction for the two stolen items, matching the make and model. The Florida Pawnbroker Transaction Forms that are filled out when an item is sold to a pawn shop, showed the defendant’s identification information as well as his fingerprint, which is required at the time of sale.

Johnson was then arrested.

