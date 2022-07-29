16-year-old reports sexual assault; authorities search for perpetrator

NAPLES, Fla. — Detectives with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help on Friday after releasing a composite sketch of a man who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl.

According to CCSO, in late May, the victim was walking along an alley between Tropicana Boulevard and 47th Terrace SW. At some point, a man approached the girl from behind, grabbed her and put his hand over her mouth. The next thing the victim remembers is waking up next to a tree with her pants down. She also saw the man ride away on a bicycle.

The victim and her family reported this to CCSO on July 12. CCSO acknowledged that there are a lot of reasons why victims wait to report traumatic incidents like this. Now, they are reaching out to community members and local business owners to help identify the perpetrator.

Collier County Sheriff's Office

As you can see from the composite sketch, the suspect is described as a black male, about 25 to 30 years old, thin build, clean-shaven with no tattoos. He was wearing a red, “New Era” brand hat with a flat brim, a black shirt and camouflage pants. Authorities do not know what color his bicycle is.

CCSO asks anyone with information to call them at 239-252-9300. Any tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You could remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by contacting Crime Stoppers with tips that lead to an arrest.