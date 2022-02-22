15-year-old girl killed in North Naples crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old girl was killed in a crash on Monday night.

Troopers say it happened on Pine Ridge Road in North Naples.

The FHP report says a 16-year-old driver was traveling east on Pine Ridge Road with two passengers in the vehicle. The teen driver attempted to make a left turn onto East Avenue but was struck by an oncoming car on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The 15-year-old victim was a passenger in the car and was transported to the hospital but later died.

The driver and the other passenger suffered minor injuries.

The two people in the other car were not hurt.

FHP is investigating the crash.