15-year-old charged with felonies after trying to flee deputies in stolen car

NAPLES, Fla. — At around 2:00 a.m. on the morning of June 16, deputies arrested a fifteen-year-old and charged him with multiple felonies after he stole a car and tried to flee a hit-and-run scene.

A few days back, on June 10, a woman reported to Collier County Sheriff’s Office that her 2016 red Toyota Sienna minivan had been stolen from her driveway. According to CCSO, the van was unlocked and the keys were inside.

Six days later, deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a red minivan that had run a red light at the intersection of Davis Boulevard and Lakewood Boulevard. But the driver refused to stop.

This started a pursuit by the deputies with speeds getting up to 90 mph. The chase ended when the minivan crashed into a pole and went into a ditch. The 15-year-old was trying to flee the area when deputies approached the vehicle.

After taking the 15-year-old into custody, deputies learned the minivan was stolen.

Deputies charged the 15-year-old boy with grand theft auto, high speed/reckless fleeing and eluding, driving without a license, reckless driving, and hit and run/leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

The 15-year-old’s brother, who is 18-year-old was a passenger in the car. Deputies charged the 18-year-old with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.