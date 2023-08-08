15-year-old arrested for attempted sexual battery

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old has been arrested after allegedly assaulting an escort.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says the victim was contacted by the teenager through an escort website.

According to CCSO, the victim believed the suspect to be in his late 20s and was scheduled to meet the teenager at Mary Evans Drive in Immokalee.

CCSO says when the victim showed up at the location she and the teen walked behind the houses where the teen made several sexual advances toward the victim.

The woman then shoved the teenager rejecting his advances toward her, to which he then pulled a firearm out, (which was later discovered as a BB gun) and pointed the gun at the victim's head, and told her to "take off your clothes."

According to CCSO, an altercation occurred between the teen and the victim when she tried to escape.

The teen then tackled the woman on the ground and attempted to take her clothes off, the victim continued to fight him off.

CCSO says the victim was able to break free and get help from a neighbor.

The teenager is being charged with attempted sexual battery with a firearm.