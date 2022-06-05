15-year-old & 18-year-old arrested after stealing a dirt bike

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Two teens were arrested after stealing a dirt bike valued at $3,000 in Immokalee.

On Saturday A Collier County Deputy responded to the scene of 1301 North 18th Ter in reference to a stolen dirt bike.

According to the report, once the Deputy arrived, a USPS mailman said that he saw three males — one Black male and two Hispanic males dragging a dirt bike into the wooded area of Dursco Ct.

Another witness said that they saw a red dirt bike being pushed by a Hispanic male wearing a red hat and blue rain jacket.

The Deputy went to the wooded area and reportedly saw three males leaving the woodline. The three boys went in the opposite direction and disregarded the Deputy’s command to stop.

A foot chase was initiated.

Eventually, the Deputy caught up with the boys and ordered them to the ground at gunpoint. Two suspects were identified as a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old boy, Mekhi Burgess.

The owner of the red Honda dirt bike confirmed that it was his bike and it was released back to him.

According to the report, the third male was not a part of the vehicle robbery. He saw the two men pushing the bike and went to see if they needed help.

The two boys have been arrested for grand theft and resisting without violence.