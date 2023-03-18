13-year-old killed, three injured in Naples crash

NAPLES, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy was killed, and three others were injured in a crash on Collier Blvd. Friday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling North on Collier Blvd., attempting to turn onto Golden Gate Parkway around 9:06 p.m.

Meanwhile, a pickup truck was traveling south on Collier Blvd.

The sedan turned left, into the path of the pickup truck. The pickup collided with the right rear end of the sedan.

The sedan rotated and came to a rest in the intersection.

The driver of the sedan, a 17-year-old girl, and two passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries. A third passenger was also taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were not injured.