13-year-old charged with manslaughter in Collier County teen's shooting death

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with manslaughter following the shooting death of a 15-year-old in what authorities believe was an accidental shooting.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office received a call for a gunshot wound on Whistler's Cove Circle at approximately 1:12 a.m. Monday.

The victim, 15-year-old Christian Chavez, died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Irving Adrian Jimenez Lopez, 13, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Deputies believe the shooting was accidental, according to authorities.

