100 grams of fentanyl taken off the street

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's department arrested a convicted felon and took more than 100 grams of fentanyl off the streets during a traffic stop last night.

Deputies stopped a black Mercedes at the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Grand Lely Drive. During the stop, a CCSO K9 sniffed around the vehicle and alerted the deputies to the presence of narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle, the officers found 106 grams of fentanyl which is equivalent to killing 53,000 people. Deputies also found methamphetamine pills and pepper spray concealed inside the car.

The driver has been identified as Omar Conde and has been arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of amphetamine, and possession of a concealed weapon.

Officers also arrested a passenger, Shannon Blohm. Deputies found fentanyl and methamphetamine in her possession.