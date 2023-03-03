300-acre brush fire causes evacuations in Collier County

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — Brush fires spread across multiple counties this afternoon in Southwest Florida due to high winds. A large section of Collier County, including Golden Gate Estate, has been affected.

A temporary evacuation refuge with limited services is located at Max Hasse Community Park. Location: 3890 Golden Gate Blvd West (239) 252-4200

Fox 4 is currently tracking the fires and will have updates when available.