300-acre brush fire causes evacuations in Collier County

Posted at 6:47 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 19:40:08-05

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — Brush fires spread across multiple counties this afternoon in Southwest Florida due to high winds. A large section of Collier County, including Golden Gate Estate, has been affected.

A temporary evacuation refuge with limited services is located at Max Hasse Community Park. Location: 3890 Golden Gate Blvd West (239) 252-4200

Fox 4 is currently tracking the fires and will have updates when available.

