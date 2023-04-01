10 arrested on narcotics charges in Golden Gate home

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested 10 people on narcotics-related charges Friday.

While executing a search warrant at 5337 19th Ave. SW in Golden Gate, Vice and Narcotics detectives found fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, and narcotic equipment.

The home has been the site of several complaints and drug overdoses in recent years, CCSO said.

10 people were arrested, five of whom are convicted felons.

Some of the charges presented include possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and posession of narcotic equipment.