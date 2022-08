IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Closures and delays are expected for several hours Tuesday after a fatal crash involving two pickup trucks.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on SR-29 and Farm Worker Way, before exit 105.

Florida Highway Patrol says one person was killed and three others suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Closures on SR-29 extend from Farm Worker to Oil Well Rd.; drivers are asked to consider alternate routes for their commute.