1 dead, 8 injured in golf cart crash on Collier Boulevard

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a golf cart in Collier County.

FHP says it happened on County Road 951 (Collier Boulevard) when one passenger riding on a golf cart was killed in the crash on Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m.

Troopers say a 56-year-old Naples Man was traveling north along Collier Boulevard in his sports utility vehicle when the crash occurred.

According to the traffic report, the SUV was behind the golf cart and collided with it from behind and it overturned. At this time another vehicle was involved and hit the hood portion of the golf cart.

There were a total of 9 people on the golf cart at the time of the crash.

One of the female passengers died in the crash.

The other eight people were hurt and taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.