CLEWISTON | Job fair hosted for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

CLEWISTON, Fla. — People came with resumes in hand as employers from many branches of the U.S Army Corps of Engineers were all eager to help people find new careers.

Clewiston resident, Timothy Collins, said that he was able to speak with representatives from heavy machinery and dam operations. After his interviews, Collins said that he feels confident in the opportunities that are being provided to the community.

“It feels good. It really seems like they want to make a change and want to give you the opportunity,” stated Collins.

As of August, of this year, the Bureau of Labor Statisitcs show that Hendry County’s unemployment rate is 6.2%. With so many people out of work, Collins said job fairs like this are crucial.

“It really does give people hope too. Because a lot of people don’t even have hope,” Collins said.

Even if attending the job fair today doesn’t lead to a new job, Collins thinks it’s important to come out and show interest at these events.

“There’s people that really need this type of stuff. Even if they don’t call me, you know what I mean, some people came today. And once the names go on that paper it shows that people are coming here - a they will keep hosting these,” Collins emphasized.

Greg Jones, the Chief of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers SWFL Operations Office, says that in addition to helping address the unemployment issue in the area, hiring locally is also better for the corps.

“We’ve been having difficulty recruiting people down here because, you know, it’s a bit of a higher cost of living. So, we’re interested in people that already have their roots here. I’ve been in management for over 10 years, so it’s always good to see folks that you were able to hire and watch them progress throughout their career,” said Jones.

With twenty-six people interviewed and five potential job offers on the table, Jones says its fulfilling to see people finding the work they need.