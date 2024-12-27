Christmas canceled for local family amid FEMA trailer seizure threats

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Christmas was cancelled this year for one father in Lee County, as he spent the holidays separated from his children after being told his home was being taken away by FEMA.

FEMA TRAILER IN LEE COUNTY

Josh Doxtater, a resident of Silver Panther Lane, said he received a call from FEMA on December 16, just days before Christmas, informing him that his trailer would be removed from the property. He was given no explanation at the time, only told that the agency was coming on December 23 to take the trailer, which he had lived in for nearly two years.

"I had to pack everything up. I had no choice," Doxtater said. "They told me that if I didn’t get my belongings out, they’d be thrown in a dumpster."

In a difficult decision, Doxtater took a day off work to pack his belongings, and another day off to be on the property when FEMA came to collect the trailer. But they never came. His belongings were left outside in the elements for several days.

"My stuff has been outside since the 23rd. No one's come to take anything. No calls, no updates," Doxtater said.

After waiting for days, he finally received communication from FEMA on December 25th, who informed him that they would now come to remove the trailer on the following Monday, citing "exposed electrical wires" as the reason for the eviction.

"This is the first time they gave me a reason," Doxtater said. "But they’ve never inspected the property, and I’ve never had any electrical issues." Doxtater’s even reached out to the maintenance company who services the unit, and they had no record of this.

Doxtater and FOX 4 walked the perimeter of the trailer and did not see any exposed wiring.

FEMA has not yet commented on the specifics of the case, but a representative confirmed they are continuing to investigate.

For now, Doxtater remains in limbo, awaiting further action from FEMA, and spending the holidays apart from his children.

This developing story will continue to be followed closely. Stay tuned for updates.