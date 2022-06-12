'World's Largest Swim Lesson' event in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Children and adults from all around the world will participate in the "World's Largest Swim Lesson" — a free event on June 23rd.

For the 13th year in a row, children and adults come together to spread the word of Swimming Saves Lives in a 24-hour class at hundreds of swim schools, aquatic centers, and water parks.

The swim lesson will be held at four different locations in Charlotte County: the South County Regional Park Pool, Centennial Park Pool, Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool, and Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool.

“The World’s Largest Swim Lesson brings together people from communities around the world who are committed to saving lives by teaching kids how to be safer in and around the water,”

Charlotte County Recreation Superintendent Erin Murphy.

Lesson Time:

South County Regional Park Pool: 10-10:30 a.m.

Centennial Park Pool: 10-10:30 a.m.

Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool: 10-10:30 a.m.