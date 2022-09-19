Woman found dead, man charged after 'domestic incident'

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A 22-year-old man faces charges of aggravated battery after an argument that turned deadly.

Charlotte County investigators were called to a home on Bermont Road on Sept. 16 by Nicholas Fontanez, who had called 911 to say that he had hurt a woman during an argument.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was found dead at the home. Investigators are calling it a domestic incident but did not go into further detail as to the relationship between the two people.

Fontanez was arrested and taken to the Charlotte County Jail.