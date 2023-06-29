"Where's Waldo?" In Punta Gorda! Search starts July 1st

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The popular book character, "Where's Waldo?" made his way to Punta Gorda. Copperfish Books is hosting the scavenger hunt for the third year to promote shopping with local businesses.

At the beginning of next month, people can find Waldo in 25 local Punta Gorda businesses. They can pick up a purple pamphlet that serves a passport for all the places Waldo's located, such as Becky's Garden Shop, Centennial Bank, Pizza Gorda and Harbor Scoops.

Copperfish manager and co-owner Cathy Graham said, "People are excited to do it, very enthused. Sometimes it is a little slower here in July, and it’s a nice way to get everyone in.”

Once someone collects ten signatures or stamps from one of the local stores listed on the pamphlet, they can receive a prize from Copperfish Books. If a participant collects 20 or more stamps or signatures, then Copperfish Books will enter them in a raffle to win "Where's Waldo?" books and swag.

“What I love is it’s family-friendly, kid-friendly, it’s not expensive. It’s a free event. Anyone can participate young and old, so it’s just a wonderful way to mix around the community,” Graham said.

The event ends on July 29 and encourages people to interact with the community.

