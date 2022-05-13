Welfare check on sleeping man leads to drug bust

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man found sleeping in his car was soon arrested after officers discovered drugs and a large amount of cash beside him.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Downtown Gatorz on King St. in Punta Gorda.

Police say they were carrying out a welfare check on the man, seen asleep inside the car. The man, Jeremy Allen Jones, "acted suspiciously," according to officers, and pulled out a large amount of cash tied in rubber bands from the center console when asked if he had identification.

During a search of the car, officers located a gym bag in the backseat area. When the bag was opened, an unknown powdery substance blew into an officer’s face. The officer was transported to the hospital for evaluation and later released with no injuries.

The bag was found to contain more than 497 grams of methamphetamine and 133 grams of crack cocaine packaged in individual bags for resale. More than 65 grams of marijuana, four hydrocodone pills, an unknown brown powdery substance, an unknown multicolored substance, digital scales, cellphones, and small plastic bags were also discovered.

More than $7,600 in cash in small bills packaged and separated by denomination in rubber bands were found in all.

Jones was placed under arrest, transported to the Charlotte County Jail, and charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking and possession.

The unknown substances will be sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime lab for analysis.