PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Charlotte County staff and representatives from agencies and academic institutions are hosting a Water Quality Summit on March 7, at 9 AM to noon.

There will be a discussion and an overview of the water quality research, monitoring and opportunities of action.

Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions to the panelists that will be presented at the end of each session.

The event will be held held at the Charlotte County Harbor and event Conference Center.