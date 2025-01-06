WATCH: Charlotte Co. deputy heading to a call drives in median and flips over

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Charlotte County deputy walked away with no injuries after flipping their car over as they were heading to a call.

According to a spokesperson with the department, the deputy was driving in the median near McCall and Gasparilla roads near Gulf Cove.

The deputy did this to avoid traffic as they were heading to an emergency call, the spokesperson said. That's when the deputy hit a bump and the vehicle rolled over.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE CRASH BELOW:

Charlotte County deputy driving in median to emergency hits bump, flips over

The deputy was not injured.